1 killed, 1 hurt in US-131 rollover crash in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed and another was hurt in a Sunday morning rollover crash on US-131 in Wyoming.

Just before 3 a.m., troopers with the Michigan State Police were sent to southbound US-131 near 54th Street SW for a crash.

Responding troopers learned that a vehicle had rolled over, and both people inside were ejected.

MPS said one person died at the scene. Their name has not been released.

The second person was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, MSP said. Their condition is unknown.

Troopers believe that speed, foggy conditions and possibly drugs/alcohol contributed to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.