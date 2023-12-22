1 killed, 1 injured in Carson County rollover crash on US 60

A Pampa driver died and a young passenger was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Carson County on Thursday afternoon, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported.

According to DPS, at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, a 1998 Nissan Pathfinder being driven by Terry Wyant, 37, of Pampa, was heading eastbound on US 60 about one mile northeast of White Deer. DPS said for an unknown reason, Wyant failed to drive in a single lane, and the Nissan veered off the north edge of the roadway.

DPS said Wyant over-corrected the steering, causing her to lose control of the SUV, which entered a side skid to the right and rolled over approximately two times, coming to a rest on its wheels in the center median.

Neither of the SUV's two occupants were wearing seat belts, according to DPS, and the unsecured driver was ejected.

Wyant was pronounced dead at the scene by Carson County Justice of the Peace Jean Hardman.

A 14-year-old female passenger from Pampa was taken to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with serious injuries.

The posted speed limit was 75 mph, and road conditions were dry and clear at the time of the crash. It remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

