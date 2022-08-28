1 killed, 1 injured in Columbia City shooting

Seattle police are investigating after a man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood Saturday.

According to police, at 6:03 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of South Bradford Street for reports of shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found two “apparently adult male victims,” according to the Seattle Police Department.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said witnesses gave varying information about the suspects who left the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

