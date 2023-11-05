1 killed, 1 injured in Compton drive-by shooting

A drive-by shooting has left one person dead and another hospitalized in Compton on Saturday.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of McMillan Street and Lime Avenue around 2 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Arriving officers found the victim, identified only as a 23-year-old man, suffering from an apparent gunshot to his upper torso. He was found in an alleyway just off the intersection.

Although paramedics treated the man, he was pronounced dead at the scene, said LASD.

Further south in the alleyway, a second victim was found. The 22-year-old victim had also sustained a gunshot wound to his upper torso, authorities said.

He was transported to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Investigators believe the shooting appeared to be gang-related. No suspects were located at the scene and both victims were on foot at the time of the drive-by.

The deadly incident remains under investigation. No details on a suspect or suspect vehicle were released.

The victim’s identity and cause of death will be determined by the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

