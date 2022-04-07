1 killed, 1 injured in Durham shooting. Person of interest still at-large, police say

One person is dead and another has been taken to the hospitals with injuries after a shooting that brought dozens of police to a Durham apartment complex near Avon Lake Drive.

The shooting took place at Lakemoor Apartments on Thursday afternoon.

Police Chief Patrice Andrews said a “person of interest” remains at-large and is barricaded inside an apartment building.

“We don’t really know what this person has to do with the entire incident, but we do know that the person is related to what has happened today,” Andrews said in a media briefing. “So this is definitely one of those very active evolving situations that might go a little while longer.”

She did not know a motive for the shooting or provide the shooting victims’ identifies.

Officers asked residents to keep their distance from building 330.