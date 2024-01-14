1 killed, 1 injured in Fort Worth attack Saturday, delivery man in custody

One person is dead and another arrested after police say he killed someone while making a delivery in southwest Fort Worth Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 3900 block of Wendover Drive around 8:40 p.m. after reports of an assault, according to police. When they arrived, they found one man dead with injuries to his head and upper body. Another victim, a resident who witnessed the assault, was also attacked and taken to the hospital and has since been released.

Chrisantus Omondi, 27, was still at the scene and was stunned with a Taser by police. He was arrested and is charged with murder, according to police records.

The name of the person killed will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Homicide detectives are investigating.