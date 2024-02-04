1 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a woman was killed and a man was injured in a head-on collision early Saturday morning on Indy’s near northeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 3 a.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of North Keystone Avenue on the report of a personal injury accident. Police believe a woman driving a sedan southbound on Keystone Avenue struck a pickup truck traveling north. https://cbs4indy.com/news/1-killed-1-injured-in-head-on-collision-on-the-northeast-side/

