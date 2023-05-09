1 killed, 1 injured in north Oak Cliff shooting Monday night, Dallas police say

Dallas police are investigating a north Oak Cliff shooting that killed one man and injured another Monday night, officials said.

The two victims were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle for treatment, according to police. Steven Mendoza, 20, died at the hospital. The other victim, a 21-year-old man, was in stable condition.

The shooting took place in the 800 block of South Tyler Street, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Scott Sayers at 214-671-3647 or scott.sayers@dallaspolice.gov.