1 killed, 1 injured in Renton shooting

Renton police are investigating after two men were shot Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police department, officers were called to the 300 block of Wells Avenue North around 2:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men with “serious” gunshot wounds.

One man was declared dead on scene, while the other was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

This is a developing story.