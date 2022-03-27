1 killed, 1 injured in Saturday morning shooting in Springfield, police say

Police say one man died and another man was injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Springfield.

Johnny Hipol, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene and another man was taken to the hospital and then released following a shooting just before 9 a.m. at a home in the 2400 block of East Commercial Street, according to a news release from the Springfield Police Department.

The release says police have identified a suspect in the shooting, but that person had not been arrested as of Saturday evening.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This incident marks the fourth homicide for 2022.

