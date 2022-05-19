1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Tennessee high school graduation

Police in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, confirmed that one person was killed and another critically injured in a shooting Wednesday night following a high school graduation ceremony that was being held at Middle Tennessee State University.

Sergeant Dan Goodwin with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said the gunman is still on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Local media reported that a helicopter was flying above the scene of the shooting as police continue to search for the suspect.

Sgt. Goodwin said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. local time near the tennis courts outside Middle Tennessee State University's athletic center. He said shots were fired as people were leaving the high school gradation ceremony that was happening inside the Murphy Center. One person was killed. Another person who was shot was in critical condition.

A representative for Rutherford County Schools confirmed that Riverdale High School was hosting its high school graduation on Middle Tennessee State University's campus. He would not confirm if the victims in the shooting were students. He said Riverdale High would be closed Thursday.

Middle Tennessee State University was placed on lockdown following the shooting. The school advised students or anyone in the area to shelter in place.