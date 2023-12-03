1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near Target parking lot in Norwalk

TechCrunch

A new report by the Financial Times says X will now turn to small and medium-sized advertisers to shore up revenue after the company's owner Elon Musk alienated big brands fleeing X over antisemitic content by telling them they could go fuck themselves during an interview at the New York Times DealBook Summit earlier this week. Speaking at the event, Musk told interviewer Andrew Ross Sorkin "What this advertising boycott is going to do is it's going to kill the company," he said with a small nod to the audience. "And what the whole world will know is that those advertisers killed the company and we will document it in great detail."