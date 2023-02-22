1 killed and 1 injured after shooting on Holloway Street in East Durham

Two men were shot and one was killed Tuesday night in East Durham, the second homicide in the area in the past week.

Police responding around 8:45 p.m. found the men shot inside a car near the intersection of Holloway and Hardee streets.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries, the Durham Police Department stated in a news release.

Police closed Holloway Street between Hardee Street and North Miami Boulevard to investigate the shooting. They reopened it just before 4 a.m., according to a social media post by police.

The shooting, “does not appear to be random,” police said in the release.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

This is the second fatal shooting in East Durham in less than one week.

On Thursday, 64-year-old Jose Manuel Caceres-Murillo of Durham was shot and killed in the 800 block of Park Avenue.

From Jan. 1 through Feb. 4 of this year, 21 people were shot in Durham, four of them fatally.

Police have not arrested or announced any suspects in either shooting near Holloway Street.

Anyone with possible information in the shooting of Caceres-Murillo is asked to call Investigator M. Strickland at 919-560-4440, ext. 29536 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

Anyone with information on Tuesday’s shooting is asked to call Investigator A. Junker at 919-560-4935, ext. 29416 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.