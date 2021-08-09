1 killed, 1 injured in Sunnyvale shooting, police say

Reuters

Rhythmic gymnasts may look delicate as they slip gracefully through hoops and catch clubs while doing the splits in the air but under their glittery leotards and perfectly coiffed buns their bodies tell a story of brutal perseverance. An Olympic medal event since 1984, rhythmic gymnastics sees athletes perform contortions and manoeuvres to music while using hoops, balls, clubs or ribbons. While competing in the finals on Saturday, Anastasiia Salos at one point pirouetted on one foot while the other was pointed to the ceiling and tapped her clubs against the matt as if they were drumsticks - all the while beaming at the judges.