1 killed, 1 injured in Sunnyvale shooting, police say
The party being held at a Airbnb rental had an estimated 150 to 200 attendees, many between the ages of 16 and 19, police said.
Britain’s competition watchdog said Sunday it will look into the cost of COVID-19 testing for travelers after Health Secretary Sajid Javid complained that high prices for the government-mandated tests were preventing some people from going on vacation. Prices quoted by providers listed on the government website range from 17 pounds ($24) to 250 pounds ($347). Javid said he asked the Competition and Markets Authority to crackdown on “unfair market practices” by test providers.
Boris Johnson would be signing his political “death warrant” if he demoted Rishi Sunak, a close ally of the Chancellor has warned in an escalation of tensions.
Yorgos Papaioannou spent four hours using a garden hose to try to save his newly-built home from a blazing wildfire, until police patrolling his suburb north of Athens ordered him and his girlfriend to leave. The wildfires https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/blaze-sweeps-through-athens-suburbs-fifth-day-greece-wildfires-2021-08-07 that have ripped through the woodlands around Athens and encroached on the city's northern suburbs have not caused the human casualties seen three years ago when more than 100 people were killed in Greece's deadliest fires. Hundreds of fires have broken out across the country as Greece swelters in its worst heatwave for 30 years, from the western Peloponnese to the island of Evia east of Athens.
The Tokyo Olympics have come to a close, and while NBC’s coverage disgruntled some viewers, Twitter provided one guaranteed way to make it more entertaining: get Leslie Jones to do commentary. Sure, there was cursing – lots of it – but you gotta give her points for honesty. And so, we salute the “SNL” alum with a look at her 2021 Summer Olympics Greatest Hits.Over the past two weeks, the comic actress and hardcore sports fan spot-welded herself to her couch and posted videos on Twitter of moment
The head of the American Federation of Teachers told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that the union's leadership should consider implementing a vaccine mandate for teachers in schools.Why it matters: The move would mark a policy reversal from last October, when the union allowed vaccinations on a voluntary basis. AFT President Randi Weingarten called the Delta variant of the virus "alarming" and voiced concern for children who cannot yet be vaccinated. Stay on top of the latest market trends an
Nightclubs and concert venues could avoid social distancing rules during future Covid surges by agreeing to only admit customers who are double jabbed, under plans being explored by the Government.
A girl’s discovery of hidden cameras in a Pembroke Pines martial arts studio’s restroom led to the arrest of the 64-year-old head instructor, Pembroke Pines police announced Saturday.
On July 9, Tony Zhang recommended a bullish options trade in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV). Since then the stock has been trading flat so he suggested some changes on the Friday's edition of CNBC's "Options Action". Back in July, he bought the September $52.50 call for $3 and sold the July $56 call for 60 cents. The July call has now expired and he is holding the September $52.50 call, with an entry price of $2.40. Zhang thinks that both technical and fundamental thesis are still standing so
Omar Vizquel managed the Barons for two seasons, but was dismissed after an incident in the clubhouse.
And it’s on sale right now.
Josh Rosen has become the forgotten man from the quarterback class of 2018. His 2021 training camp is turning forgettable, too. “I think he started off real well,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday regarding Rosen. “I think he’s taken a couple of steps back the last few practices. You know, it was unfortunate on [more]
"God is good," said the newly-minted billionaire.
Rhythmic gymnasts may look delicate as they slip gracefully through hoops and catch clubs while doing the splits in the air but under their glittery leotards and perfectly coiffed buns their bodies tell a story of brutal perseverance. An Olympic medal event since 1984, rhythmic gymnastics sees athletes perform contortions and manoeuvres to music while using hoops, balls, clubs or ribbons. While competing in the finals on Saturday, Anastasiia Salos at one point pirouetted on one foot while the other was pointed to the ceiling and tapped her clubs against the matt as if they were drumsticks - all the while beaming at the judges.
There are pros and cons.
New COVID-19 outbreaks linked to all-outdoors music festivals and yikes The general rule of thumb when it came to COVID-19 was that outside was safer. Suddenly, picnics were all the rage and everyone was into walking and hiking again. Unfortunately, now with the return of large events and the spread of the Delta variant, the []
V was dragged into the car as the windows were shut on her arms. Then she was dragged for nearly half-a-block down the street. Then, one person bit her hand. A ring of teeth marks is still red and raw on her left hand where the perpetrators took her Apple Watch.
Vietnamese filmmaker Le Binh Giang once punched Joel Edgerton, and he’s very proud of it. Giang played a gangster who brawled with Edgerton’s main character in 2012’s “Wish You Were Here.” It’s a claim to fame he drops into the conversation while discussing his versatility as an artist. Sat in a caffe at the Locarno […]
CONGRATULATIONS! After an impressive run at this summer's Olympic Games, Tulare native Richard Torres Junior is coming home as a silver medalist in boxing.
A group of Jewish teenagers, who were barred from a flight on Thursday, were asked to leave a second new York flight on Friday morning.
The 1979 case of a murdered 18-year-old baffled local police officers for decades, until they got a break from evidence Michelle Martinko left behind.