1 killed, 1 injured in wrong-way crash on U.S. 101 near Shelton, State Patrol says

A woman has died and a man was hurt following a wrong-way crash on U.S. Highway 101 near Shelton Friday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The 52-year-old Oroville woman, who was suspected of driving under the influence, died at Mason General Hospital in Shelton. She was identified as Brandy E. Johnson.

The 22-year-old man from Mexico was injured and taken to the same hospital, according to State Patrol.

About 10 p.m. Friday, the woman was driving south in the northbound lanes of the highway near Cloquallum Road. The 22-year-old man was northbound on the same highway.

Troopers say the woman crashed head-on into the other driver, with both vehicles coming to a stop on the road.