1 killed, 1 seriously hurt in shooting in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says

Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at an apartment complex on Aug. 30 in southwest Charlotte.

Officers were called to Rose Ridge Place, which is near Pressley Road, at around 8 p.m. They said when they arrived, they found two people who had been shot more than once.

Joe Bay Galicia, 18, died and another person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

ALSO READ: 4-year-old shot in drive-by shooting in southeast Charlotte recovering in hospital, mother says

Officers did not say what led up to the shooting.

Police asked anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective. Detective Planty is the lead detective assigned to this case. Information can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

No further information has been released.

Return to this story for updates.

VIDEO: CMPD investigating after man found fatally shot in southwest Charlotte