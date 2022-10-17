1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting Sunday afternoon at busy intersection in KC’s Northland

One person was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Kansas City’s Northland.

Police were called just before 3:30 p.m. to the area of North Oak Trafficway and Northeast Vivion Road on a reported shooting, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

Authorities came upon the scene of a multi-vehicle crash just north of the intersection, Drake said. Two victims suffering from gunshot wounds were found inside one of the vehicles.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where one, a man, was pronounced dead, Drake said. The other victim, who has not been identified, suffered critical wounds.

Drake said KCPD’s crash investigation team was also at the scene. They didn’t yet know if the crash preceded the shooting.

Detectives were also investigating where the shooting happened. Drake said police also found some evidence up the road and marked off a secondary scene there.

As homicide detectives walked around the scene, one car inside the police tape sat with its doors open. A shoe, turned on its side, was nearby. The back passenger door was riddled with about a dozen bullets.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call KCPD detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

The killing marks the 133rd homicide reported this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes police shootings.

No further information was immediately available.