Emergency workers aid injured shoppers after an SUV drove into an Apple store, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Hingham, Mass. Several people were injured in the incident, according to authorities.

A man was killed and 16 people were hospitalized after a man drove an SUV into an Apple store in a shopping plaza in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday, police said.

"This morning was an unthinkable morning," Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said in a press conference, adding, "This investigation is active and ongoing. We are very limited as to what we can say at this point."

The man was driving a 2019 Toyota 4Runner and "crashed" through the front glass of the store, according to Cruz. It's unknown how fast the SUV was going when it crashed into the store, Cruz said.

Police started receiving 911 calls regarding a vehicle inside a building at the Derby Street Shops around 10:45 a.m., Hingham Police Chief David Jones said.

First-responders, co-workers and bystanders gave first aid to multiple victims, Cruz said. Seven fire engines and 14 ambulances responded to the scene, Fire Chief Steve Murphy said.

The 16 injured people were taken to three hospitals, Cruz said. Family members were still being notified, he added.

Monday afternoon, Cruz identified the man who was killed as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey. He died at the scene, Cruz said.

In a statement, Apple said it was "devastated by the shocking events" and the "tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store."

Apple added: "Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident. We are doing everything we can to support our team members and customers at this very difficult time."

Employees working in the store and nearby were "visibly shaken," Cruz said. "People are trying to get through and process what happened."

Emergency responders found people injured outside and inside of the store, including a few that were "pinned against the wall by the vehicle," Murphy said. He was unable to provide any updates on the victims' conditions.

Asked about the driver, Cruz declined to provide additional information. When asked if the driver intentionally crashed into the store, Cruz declined to say, citing the ongoing investigation. The driver was not taken to the hospital and was with police officers, he said.

"This is an active and ongoing criminal investigation," Cruz said. "We’re not going to be in a position where we can guess or speculate. We’re going to go slow and steady like we always do in criminal investigations making sure we can get to the bottom of what occurred."

Images shared by local media showed a large hole in the glass front of an Apple store, with stretchers, paramedics, ambulances, a fire truck and a tow truck outside.

Local officials were evaluating the building's structural stability, but there were no concerns at this time, Murphy said.

Detectives were looking into whether there was surveillance video at the store, Jones said.

"Obviously the Apple store's a very busy place, and it's Monday of a holiday week," Cruz said. "I don’t exactly know how many people were in there. I’m sure that we will find out."

Mickey Finn, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, told WHDH-TV he was inside the Apple store moments before the vehicle drove into the store. Finn told the outlet he saw two people on the ground and tables strewn about the store.

"People were in panic," Finn told the outlet.

Hingham, located about 15 miles southeast of Boston, is home to more than 24,000 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store crash leaves 1 dead, 16 injured