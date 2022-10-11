1 killed, 2 airlifted after shooting near Delano. Sheriff’s detectives asking for help

One person was killed and three others were injured Monday afternoon after a shooting just north of Delano, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The shooting took place near County Line Road and Road 136, said spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie.

When deputies arrived they found one man shot to death, and three additional victims turned up at the Delano Police Department a short time later. Two of those victims were airlifted to a hospital.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the sheriff’s office at 559-733-6218.