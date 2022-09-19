1 killed, 2 hurt when fight escalates to gunfire inside parking deck, Georgia cops say

A man was killed and two others were injured when a dispute escalated into gunfire at an apartment complex parking deck in Atlanta, police told local outlets.

The triple shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the Berkeley Heights Apartments on the city’s north side, WXIA and WSB-TV reported, citing the Atlanta Police Department.

A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WAGA. Two others, a 40-year-old father and his 20-year-old son, were hurt and taken to a hospital for treatment.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting, but authorities believe the two groups opened fire on each other.

“We believe that there was an escalating dispute between two groups of people that were in that deck, (and) one group fled,” Atlanta police Lt. Germain Dearlove told WGCL.

Officers arrived at the scene and found three people with gunshot wounds near the fourth floor of the deck, WSB-TV reported. Authorities have not released their identities.

Police are now working to find a silver sedan seen leaving shortly after the shooting, according to WXIA.

