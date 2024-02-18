1 killed, 2 injured in party shooting on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at an illegal party early Sunday morning on Indy’s west side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at around 12:18 a.m., officers were already at the Onyx Event Center in the 7500 block of Rockville Road preparing to raid an illegal party happening the facility. Police say the building was issued a “cease-and-desist” order and was not allowed to be hosting a function.

Police say while they were staging outside the building, multiple people stormed out of the building and reported someone had been shot inside.

Officers soon discovered two men had been shot inside the building. One of the men was pronounced deceased on scene, according to police. The second man was life lined to an area hospital in critical condition. A third victim was located in a vehicle and was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police say numerous people ran out of the building and may have witnessed the shooting take place.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Detective Colton Smith at 317-327-3475, or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS if you wish to remain anonymous.

