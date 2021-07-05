1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Roosevelt block party
The shooting happened in front of families with children all out in the neighborhood just enjoying the 4th of July holiday.
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App Monday, July 5 5:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1 Tuesday, July 6 5:30 […]
Chase Elliott was victorious at Road America, but there were others that got some much-needed good results ... and a few that were let down by tough luck.
Aces set a franchise mark for points in 118-95 win over Dream
Demolition crews set off explosives late Sunday to bring down the damaged remaining portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building, a key step to resuming the search for victims as rescuers possibly gain access to new areas of the rubble. (July 4)
Max Fried hits a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning to complete the dramatic comeback against the Marlins to win 8-7
This is the most boring possible Terminator sequel - the robots are here to text you snidely that you won’t need to come into work ever again An Amazon Flex driver loads her personal vehicle with packages outside the 1.2m sq ft BWI2 Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore, Maryland. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images We were initially anxious about the introduction of robots into our workforce because of the potential disappearance of manual labor jobs. Robots would take over factories, we
The A-list Indian couple say will still work on joint projects in "a new chapter".
Where each school in the Southeastern Conference falls in the Athlon Sports' top 130 rankings for 2021.
The three remaining contenders in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary have filed lawsuits demanding a potential recount of the June 22 ranked-choice election vote, the winner of which has still not been determined.
An explosion Saturday night caused some concern, but the Fort Worth Fire Department assured people it was a planned blast.
Keeping in mind what celebrations looked like last year, people in Chicago are thankful for the fact that this year the holiday can be closely enjoyed with others.
The partially collapsed condo in Surfside, Florida, was scheduled to be demolished late Sunday night, ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.MIAMI-DADE COUNTY MAYOR DANIELLA LEVINE CAVA: "The demolition will take place tonight between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m."Miami-Dade county Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the search-and-rescue efforts for the 121 people who are still missing would resume immediately, after being suspended to prepare for the demolition.LEVINE CAVA: "As soon as the building is down and once the site is deemed secure, we will have our first responders back on the pile to immediately resume their work."A Paraguayan family flew out to Miami over the weekend in search of Leidy Luna, who they believe disappeared in the rubble, her mother desperate for news of her only daughter.Luna, a nurse, went to Miami with the sister-in-law of Paraguay's president and her husband to help care for their three children. The entire family is still missing.Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Elsa churned toward Florida. Strong winds and heavy rain lashed Cuba on Sunday, after pummeling Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, where two people were killed by the storm.The storm was forecast to approach western Florida on Tuesday or Wednesday.All residents of another building in North Miami Beach were told last week to leave immediately after engineers found serious concrete and electrical problems. Local officials said the move was considered urgent because of the approach of Elsa.
Ohio State football just landed its highest-rated defensive commitment ever in J.T. Tuimoloau. Here are the top 20 overall OSU has nabbed.
Housekeepers say plans to cut daily cleaning and save money means they’ll have longer hours and more dangerous work A report from Unite Here found plans to end daily housekeeping would eliminate over 180,000 positions around the US – 39% of all hotel housekeeping jobs. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters The hotel industry is rebounding from the pandemic, but workers now fear planned labor cuts could cost tens of thousands of jobs and increased workloads for those who remain. Several of the large
As shockwaves spread across the country from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, corporate America took a stand against the lies that powered the mob. Dozens of big companies, citing their commitment to democracy, pledged to avoid donating money to the 147 lawmakers who objected to Congress' certification of Joe Biden's victory on the false grounds that voting fraud stole the election from then-President Donald Trump. Six months later, many of those companies have resumed funneling cash to political action committees that benefit the election efforts of lawmakers whether they objected to the election certification or not.
Airbnb blocked 5,000 bookings in Phoenix and 4,500 in both Las Vegas and Seattle, it said. It wants to stop young people gathering in large groups.
Fireworks exploded on a beach in Ocean City, Maryland, on July 4, hours before they were due to be used for an Independence Day celebration.The Ocean City Fire Department said employees of a fireworks company received minor injuries after the “unintentional discharge” of fireworks. The employees refused transport to the hospital, the department said. There were no reported injuries to beachgoers or pedestrians on the boardwalk.All firework shows were canceled in Ocean City “out of an abundance of caution,” officials said. The cause of the explosion remained under investigation on Sunday afternoon.Samantha McCormick captured the video from the hotel she is staying in that is located right across the boardwalk. She told Storyful the fireworks were set up on Friday afternoon and had been there since then. Credit: Samantha McCormick via Storyful
It takes just a bit of effort to turn “Why didn’t you do the dishes yet?” into “Thank you for doing the dishes.”
It was a small moment of hope amid all the pain and devastation: a cat on Saturday was seen wandering a lower floor of the remaining flank of a 12-story condominium complex that partly collapsed near Miami. As crews prepare to demolish the still-standing portion of Champlain Tower South, officials had reassured families Saturday that they had done their best to look for their missing cherished pets. Miami-Dade County Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah interrupted a family briefing Saturday afternoon to share the news on a day that saw the death toll rise to 24.