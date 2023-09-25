1 killed, 2 injured in shooting in parking lot of Lauderhill strip mall, police say

A man died Sunday night and two other people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Lauderhill strip mall, according to police.

One of the three victims, an adult man, called 911 shortly before 11 p.m. from the 5000 block of North University Drive, where officers found him shot in his arm and leg, lying behind a business in the plaza, Lauderhill Police said in a news release Monday. The victim said the shooting happened nearby in the 5200 block of North University Drive.

The address where the victim said the shooting happened is of one several restaurants and businesses in the plaza. Lauderhill Police Lt. Antonio Gonzalez said the shooting happened in the plaza parking lot, and the restaurant was not involved.

While officers answered that victim’s call, other officers went to the plaza in the 5200 block of North University Drive and found another man who had been shot multiple times, the news release said. He was pronounced dead. Lauderhill Police identified him as Brandon Spells, 20.

The third victim, an adult woman, had been shot once in her leg and went to Florida Medical Center. It was not immediately clear how she arrived at the hospital.

Fire rescue crews took the woman and the man who survived to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale to be treated. They are expected to recover, according to police.

Lauderhill Police have not identified any suspects or a motive as of Monday afternoon, and their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Lauderhill Police at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.