1 killed, 2 suffer gunshot wounds at apparent underground party in Oxnard

A 21-year-old man was killed Saturday night and two more men were injured during a shooting at a shuttered business in Oxnard.

The Oxnard Police Department said shortly after 9:30 p.m. Adrian Sandoval was found unconscious in the 3000 block of Saviers Road. He suffered one gunshot wound. Emergency personnel tried but failed to revive him, according to police.

Sandoval's death marks the first homicide in Oxnard this year. No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon, said police Sgt. Edgar Fernandez.

Shortly after police arrived they also found a 19-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds, and he was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Dispatchers later received calls about a 24-year-old man who had also been shot. He had apparently left the scene and was seeking help.

Both shooting victims were in stable condition as of Sunday afternoon, Fernandez said.

Oxnard police said their initial investigation determined the shooting happened inside a closed thrift store.

About 100 youths attended the party when the shooting happened, according to police. Fernandez said the property owners were unaware of the event.

So far police believe only one person was shooting. Fernandez said police are hoping people come forward with video from the event.

"We believe that there may have been people recording at the party," he said. "Getting some of that footage, that may be helpful to us."

The police sergeant said investigators believe the event was organized but it's unclear how. Local youth, including underage teens, gathered at the party that also featured music.

Investigators don't yet know what prompted the shooting.

Anyone who was at the event and saw something is asked to contact Detective Kaya Boysan 805-385-7645.

Anyone with video or photographs may upload files to the investigators at https://oxnardpd.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/3075saviersroad. The files are logged as digital evidence but contact information is not stored. Those submitting media can remain anonymous.

The city of Oxnard offers a reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any individuals responsible for committing homicides in the city, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 or online at the police website at www.oxnardpd.org by clicking on Report Suspicious Activity.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: 1 killed, 2 injured at apparent underground party in Oxnard