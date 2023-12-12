1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at party in Ranch Cucamonga
Authorities are seeking the public's help to find the suspect involved in a shooting at a party in San Pedro that killed a man and wounded two other people.
Authorities are seeking the public's help to find the suspect involved in a shooting at a party in San Pedro that killed a man and wounded two other people.
Leonard has been Duke's starter for the past two seasons.
To win games you need to win in recruiting, and almost out of nowhere Nebraska has emerged as a serious player.
Arturia V Collection X adds six more instruments to the fold, but it's the completely rebuilt Minimoog model that
The chromosomal condition is at the center of a new lawsuit involving reproductive rights.
Make spirits bright with the best holiday fragrances, delivered right to your (or their) front door.
The long-running video game expo E3 is officially dead. “It’s the right thing to do given the new opportunities our industry has to reach fans and partners," ESA president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis said.
Practically every TV and film production uses CG these days, but a show with a fully digital character takes it to another level. Seth MacFarlane's "Ted" is one of those, and his production company Fuzzy Door has built a suite of on-set augmented reality tools called Viewscreen turning this potentially awkward process into an opportunity for collaboration and improvisation. Working with a CG character or environment is tough for both actors and crew.
The company was charged with antitrust payment restrictions in 2022.
Eyes are on the consumer inflation reading, one of the last inputs for the Fed before its policy decision on Wednesday.
Two new Masterbuilt charcoal smart grills are set to debut at CES 2024.
Snapchat has announced that its annual Snapchat Recap will start rolling out globally tomorrow on December 13. Each recap will offers users a look-back on the year by organizing their Snaps into categories, such as "Beach, Please," which will showcase content captured of the ocean or lakes, or "Felt Cute, Will Delete Later," which will display the selfies you took throughout the year. In addition to launching the recaps, Snapchat is also sharing how users spent their year on the platform.
The biggest news stories this morning: How to get a refund for The Day Before, the game canned in just four days, Apple launches its long-awaited Journal app, The best fast chargers.
Samsung's 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 (M80C, 2023 refresh) can act not only as a monitor with a webcam, but a smart TV as well.
Tesla's purchase agreement for the Foundation Series Cybertruck contains the controversial clause warning customers that they could be sued if they sell their vehicles within one year of buying it.
If you still think of Fortnite as a colorful, cartoony battle royale game, you might be surprised to learn the extent of Epic's true ambitions. Fortnite's big, chaotic fight to the death matches may still get top billing, but Epic has steadily been expanding the horizons of its marquee game to be more of a game platform than a simple standalone game. Fortnite's psychedelic live events, kaiju Ariana Grande concerts and its endless user-generated sandbox worlds were all hints about its final destination.
Things are not going well for the Spurs so far this season.
The Eagles' starting offense failed to each the end zone Sunday for the first time since 2016. Can Philly right the ship in the coming weeks?
Tribe Capital is in talks to lead a $75 million to $100 million funding into the logistics aggregator Shiprocket, according to a person familiar with the matter, a notable financing deliberation at a time when most Indian startups are struggling to raise capital. Tribe Capital and Shiprocket declined to comment. New Delhi-headquartered Shiprocket operates an e-commerce logistics and shipping software solution for courier services.
Miami's offense ground to a halt and didn't score in the first half with Hill sidelined.
Trae Young thought he was fouled, and he let the officials have it when they didn’t agree with him on Monday night.