1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting inside a church in Colorado, police say

A woman was killed and two men were wounded following a shooting inside a church in Aurora, Colorado Friday night.

Aurora police responded to reports of a shooting at the church Iglesia Faro De Luz after 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found all three individuals suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Aurora police said in a press release Friday night. The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the two men were taken to a hospital. They are expected to survive.

The woman was 36; the two men were 40 and 42.

A fourth adult was also taken to a hospital for other medical reasons, police said.

Detectives with the department’s Major Crimes Homicide Unit is now investigating the shooting.

About 15 or 20 people were at the church Friday night attending an event, according to early information obtained by the detectives. They have identified a suspect who apparently had a personal connection with one of the shooting victims.

While authorities have not yet determined the nature of the relationship between the suspect and the victim, "we want to make sure that it is known that there was a relationship and it wasn't just a random shooting inside this church," Matthew Longshore, a police spokesperson, said in a press conference Friday night.

However, the facts and circumstances that led up to this shooting are still being investigated, police said.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims, but the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the woman who died after notifying the family.