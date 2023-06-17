1 killed, 3 hospitalized in Charlotte shooting on Saturday. What we know.

One person was killed and three were hospitalized in a shooting on East Independence Boulevard in Charlotte early Saturday, police said.

Officers found a person with a gunshot wound after responding to a report of shots fired in the 6400 block of the highway just after 2 a.m., according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Medic responders pronounced the person dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the person was a male, but they haven’t released his name or age.

Medic took the others who’d been shot to hospitals, according to CMPD. Their conditions weren’t available Saturday

Police haven’t released details of the shooting but urged anyone with information about what happened to call the homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.