1 killed, 3 hurt in East Memphis shooting, police say

Four people were shot in an East Memphis shooting overnight.

At approximately 2:15 AM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Park Avenue, off Shotwell Street.

At 2:13 AM, officers responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Park Ave. A male was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. 3 others were xported to ROH by private vehicle. All 3 are listed critical. There is no suspect information at this time pic.twitter.com/6zipXT1rB2 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 30, 2022

When officers arrived, they found a man shot.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police also said, that three others were shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition by private vehicle.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Call 901-528-2274 with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: