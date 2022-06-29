18-year-old dead, two children shot in burglary, DA says

Late-night gunfire in a Tennessee town left an 18-year-old man dead and three other people, including the alleged gunman, injured, according to District Attorney Mark Davidson.

Davidson said that Kylan Beard kicked open the door of a shack on Spivey Street in Ripley during a burglary late Tuesday night.

Beard began shooting as he broke into the shack, hitting all three people inside, Davidson said.

One of those bullets hit 18-year-old Donell Barbee, leaving the recent Ripley High School graduate dead at the scene, Barbee’s family told FOX13.

Donell Barbee, 18, died after four people were shot in Ripley, Tennessee on June 28, 2022.

The district attorney told FOX13 that two juveniles were also struck by the gunfire.

Barbee’s family told FOX13 that one of those juveniles was the 18-year-old’s girlfriend.

An investigation into the shooting determined that the gunman was wearing all black clothing and used an AR-15 style rifle, Davidson said.

When authorities searched the crime scene, Beard was found lying next to a shed about 20 yards away with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to the district attorney.

Beard was wearing all black clothing and had a camo neck gaiter beside him.

Just inside the doorway of the shed he was laying against, authorities said they found an AK47 7.62x39 pistol with a loaded magazine, the court records showed. According to that affidavit, processing revealed 7.62x39 spent shell casings in front of the shack that was shot into.

The two children shot at the scene were rushed to local hospitals and Bears was flown to Regional One Hospital in Memphis.

Beard has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and possessing a firearm during commission to commit a dangerous felony.

