1 killed, 3 injured in Fresno County rollover crash

Entering the local automotive market in March of last year, the Suzuki S-Presso has since been one of the Japanese car manufacturer’s most sought-after vehicles. With a slew of practical features and an affordable price tag to boot, there’s no wonder why this five-door hatchback has won the hearts of many. Although it had big shoes to fill in replacing the Alto, the S-Presso looks to offer prospective buyers a high-riding vehicle that doesn’t break the bank. Interested in investing in Suzuki’s hot hatch? Let’s first look at a few pros and cons before you decide to splash the cash. Pros: 1. Reliable KB10 engine. Powering the all-new Suzuki S-Presso is the Japanese car company’s iconic K10B engine fitted in many of the brand’s compact cars since 2008. The 12-valve three-cylinder 1.0 liter petrol engine can put out a maximum output of 67 horses and 97Nm of torque giving the S-Presso peppy performance helping drivers keep up with city traffic. The engine is married to a five-speed manual transmission boasting optimal gear ratio giving the S-Presso the best possible fuel consumption and performance by reducing the friction for the engine and drivetrain. Speaking of which... 2. Economical driving experience. Although the S-Presso shares the same engine as the Celerio, the former is 90 kilograms lighter than the latter. Reports have it that when used in the city under heavy traffic, the S-Presso can muster an average fuel consumption of 11 to 19 km/L. On the freeway, it clocks about 25 km/L - not bad for a 1.0-liter engine. That said, the Suzuki S-Presso makes for a great vehicle for a small family or an ideal daily driver to brave everyday commutes. 3. A not-so-compact cabin. Leg and headroom inside the S-Presso is surprisingly large. There’s no need to crouch when entering the vehicle and even tall passengers can easily fit in the back. Thanks to its rather scanty seats, slim door pads, and a high roof, Suzuki’s five-door hatch helps carve out a spacious interior for four average-sized adults. At the back, Suzuki’s S-Presso offers 239 liters of space, more than enough for a week’s worth of groceries or a few days’ amount of laundry — spacious indeed for a hatchback that’s a little short of five feet in width and a hair over five feet in height. 4. Driving and maneuverability. Suzuki’s aim in designing the S-Presso was to push the car as high as possible, this lets drivers sit high up with a good view of the road ahead. Thanks to its 14-inch wheels the S-Presso enjoys 180mm of ground clearance allowing it to easily glide over worrisome potholes and road humps as high as a dike. Its tall and narrow stance also helps in zipping around the tight streets of the Metro, and with an 11.69 foot length, the S-Presso can easily fit in areas where parking can be a challenge. Adding to its positive points are strong air-conditioning and a striking road presence. Yes, that’s driving the Sizzle Orange S-Presso at high noon with non-tinted windows. Cons: 1. Poor noise insulation. At high speeds, the S-Presso experiences a little jerk here and there, as expected from a vehicle that has a high and tapered stance. This makes the S-Presso a little noisy during highway runs. Drivers will hear wind, tire, and engine noise permeating the cabin which could leave them checking for any open windows every now and then. Because of its lack of sound dampening and poor high-speed stability, the S-Presso makes for a better urban vehicle than a highway car. 2. Missing a few essential features. The S-Presso only sports a single windshield spray nozzle, a single reverse light, no rear wiper, no rear power window, no internal day/night mirror, no adjustable steering wheels, and no driver height adjustment. However, Suzuki’s newest hatch offers a reasonable infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, a 12-volt socket, and a USB outlet. Plus, you get the standard dual front airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, child proof door locks, Isofix tethers, ABS, and an engine immobilizer, giving you the bare essentials in terms of safety. It’s also worth noting that the digital speedometer does not come with a tachometer, quite odd for a manual. And while experienced drivers can play it by the ear, beginners won’t be able to monitor their RPM while driving. Push or pass? Suzuki’s all-new S-Presso offers features fit for its target market. It’s an affordable vehicle built for city driving coupled with an engine with a likewise affordable fuel consumption. And as good as the S-Presso fares in city streets, it’s not as good when braving the highways. That said, The S-Presso makes for a good deal if you belong to Suzuki’s target segment. Otherwise, you’re better off checking other vehicles elsewhere. Photos from Suzuki Also Read: 2021 Suzuki APV: The pros and cons Suzuki PH brings its vehicles to your home for a test drive 2020 Suzuki Celerio: The 2 variants in detail