1 killed, 3 injured in Fresno County rollover crash

A man was killed, and three other people were injured in a rollover crash in Fresno County on Sunday night.

Video Transcript

SHAYLA GIRARNDIN: A rollover crash in Fresno County has claimed the life of one man and three others to the hospital. Now this happened just after 11:30. This was near Fowler and Elkhorn, just outside of [INAUDIBLE]. Highway patrol officers say a Chevy SUV rolled off of an embankment, crashed into an orchard, and all of the passengers were thrown from the car.

Several agencies arrived at the scene to help and one person was found dead. Three others suffered major injuries and officers say they're still looking for a fifth person who could have been the driver.

JOHN TYLER: At this time, we don't know who the driver is due to the amount of injuries and the parties not being seat belted in the vehicle and ejected. And we don't know if we possibly have a driver that fled the scene.

SHAYLA GIRARNDIN: One of the victims was flown by helicopter to Community Regional Medical Center. The other two were transported by ambulance and officers are trying to figure out the identities of those in the vehicle. They say that alcohol was found inside the car.

