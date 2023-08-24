1 killed, 3 injured in gas station shooting, no suspect in custody, Georgia police say

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station.

LaGrange police said on Wednesday at 11:50 p.m., officers received reports of a shooting at the 76 on New Franklin Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they located four victims who had been shot.

Officials confirmed that one of the victims, Laderek Ferguson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three other victims, Lezly Samuels, Timariha Allen and Dorian Darden, were taken to the hospital.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the investigation, a verbal altercation began inside the store, leading to gunfire. Officers determined that one of the subjects inside the store produced a firearm and returned fire, hitting someone outside the location.

Authorities have not taken anyone into custody regarding this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: