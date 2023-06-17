1 killed, 3 injured in overnight shooting at southeast Charlotte lounge
One person was killed, and three others were injured in a late-night shooting at a southeast Charlotte lounge, police said.
‘We hurt’: Neighbors remember man killed at southeast Charlotte apartments
Shortly after 2 a.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were called to the Fusion Lounge on East Independence Boulevard near Sharon Forest Drive for a call involving an assault with a deadly weapon with injury.
Officers got there and found a male who had been shot. He died at the scene.
Three other shooting victims were taken to hospitals.
Two, who had life-threatening injuries were taken to Atrium Health. One shooting victim had serious injuries and was taken to Novant Health.
Channel 9 got there and saw a crime scene in the parking lot of Fusion.
We're live on the scene at Fusion Lounge. Police said 4 people were shot around 2 a.m. One person died on scene. Three people were taken to the hospital. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/KQKNacUNhC
— Gina Esposito (@GinaWSOC9) June 17, 2023
No further information has been released.
This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
VIDEO: Second shooting at southeast apartment complex