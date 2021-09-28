1 killed, 3 injured in Park Manor shooting

Talia Soglin, Chicago Tribune
A young woman was killed and three others were injured in a mass shooting early Tuesday in the Park Manor neighborhood, Chicago police said in a media notification.

The woman who died, 25, was sitting in a car with another woman in the 6500 block of South Calumet Avenue when both were shot shortly before 1:30 a.m., police said. The 27-year-old was shot in the head and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m., according to information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She had not been identified Tuesday morning.

The other woman, 35, suffered a graze wound to her back and declined emergency medical services.

Two men who were standing on the sidewalk nearby also were shot, police said. A 21-year-old man was shot in the ankle and took himself to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition. Another adult man suffered a graze wound to his hand and declined emergency medical services.

Police said the gunman approached on foot.

No one was in custody, and the shooting remained under investigation by detectives.

