1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at California city council member's home

One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting at the home of a city official in California, where an outdoor party was taking place early Saturday, police said.

A man was pronounced dead at the home of Gilroy City Council Member Rebeca Armendariz, and the three survivors were hospitalized, two with "life-threatening injuries," the Gilroy Police Department said in a statement

Gilroy Mayor Marie Blankley said in an email that Armendariz was not physically injured.

The violence occurred just before 1 a.m., when responding officers encountered a large, outdoor party, the department said. Police said they believe the gunfire was preceded by an altercation.

In a statement published by NBC Bay Area Saturday night, Armendariz said, "We are giving our full cooperation to the Gilroy Police Department in this investigation."

"Our primary concern is for the individuals impacted and their families, she said. "We hope the Gilroy community will come together with love and support for those touched by yesterday’s events at the appropriate time."

Gilroy, with a population of about 60,000, was once an agricultural town famed for being the self-proclaimed “Garlic Capital of the World." Now the city emphasizes its region, the Silicon Valley.

The city was the scene of a mass shooting in 2019, when a 19-year-old who had waded into white supremacy opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival, killing three, including two children, and injuring 12 before fatally shooting himself.