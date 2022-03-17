1 killed, 3 others shot on bus near Fort Lauderdale police station

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting on a Broward County Transit bus Thursday afternoon near the Fort Lauderdale police station on Broward Boulevard.

Two people had life-threatening injuries, and a third person is expected to survive, officials said.

A total of seven people were injured after three people in a car crashed as a result of the bus shooting, said Fort Lauderdale Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Steven Gollan.

Police said the shooter is in custody. The shooting is not police-related, said Det. Ali Adamson.

The shooting was reported at 2:33 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Broward Boulevard. After the shooting, the bus driver pulled into the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Parts of Broward Boulevard between the 1100 block and the 1400 block are blocked off.

