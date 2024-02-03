1 killed, 3 seriously hurt in north Mecklenburg County crash, MEDIC says

One person was killed and three people were seriously hurt in a crash Friday night in north Mecklenburg County, MEDIC said.

The wreck happened at Hambright and Everrett Keith roads south of Huntersville.

Two of the injured were taken to Atrium Health CMC and one was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

