1 killed in 3-vehicle crash in Stearns County

Dec. 24—MAINE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Minn. — An 80-year-old Watkins man was killed on Friday, Dec. 22, in a three-vehicle crash just north of Kimball in south Stearns County.

The incident occurred at about 4 p.m. Friday on Minnesota Highway 15 near Power Ridge Road in Maine Prairie Township, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

According to the report:

A 2022 Honda Accord, driven by a 17-year-old male, was traveling eastbound on Power Ridge Road. Meanwhile, a 2019 Nissan Murano, driven by Kari Ann Fischer, 41, of Kimball, was heading southbound on Highway 15, when the two vehicles collided.

A 2013 Dodge Avenger, driven by Elton Keith Hatcher, 80, of Watkins, was northbound on Highway 15 when it collided with the Honda Accord at Powder Ridge Road.

Hatcher was killed in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The 17-year-old driver of the Honda Accord was not identified in the report. A passenger in the Honda, Hannah Ruth Ehlers, 16, of St. Michael, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report. Both the driver and Ehlers were wearing seat belts.

The Nissan driver, Fischer, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. The road conditions were wet.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office and the Kimball Fire Department also responded.