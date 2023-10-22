1 killed, 3 wounded when several people open fire during fight, Texas cops say

Four people were shot and one killed during an apparent firefight in a Texas panhandle town, according to police.

Officers with the Borger Police Department responded to calls about a shooting at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, the department said in a news release.

The shooting happened at a restaurant, Los Agaves Jalisco’s Grill & Cantina, KVII reported.

Investigators say there was a fight at the location and several people pulled out guns and opened fire.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene while three others were taken to hospitals in stable but critical condition, police said.

Officials are waiting to release the man’s name until his next of kin has been notified, the release said.

Officials didn’t say what triggered the fight, but an investigation is underway.

Borger has a population of about 12,000 and is roughly 40 miles northeast of Amarillo.

