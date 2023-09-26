1 killed, 3 wounded in shooting at Dallas apartments, business Monday afternoon

One person was killed and three others wounded in shootings Monday afternoon in Dallas, according to police.

Officers responded to the 4800 block of Elsie Faye Heggins Street around 2 p.m. to find three people , two women and a man, shot inside an apartment. Another man was shot outside a nearby business in the 4600 block of the same street.

Savannah Rodriguez, 19, died after being shot in the apartment. The other three victims were taken to the hospital where they are in stable condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and have not released any other details, including a description or identity of a suspect or suspects.