1 killed, 4 hurt in shooting on West Side

Jul. 30—Albuquerque police say one person was killed and four others were wounded when gunfire erupted on the West Side around midnight Friday.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, which occurred at 4303 Estancia NW, near Atrisco and Milne. He said officers were dispatched to the area just before midnight.

"Upon arrival officers learned multiple individuals were shot and had been transported to the hospital for their injuries," Gallegos said. "One of the victims, Tristan Maes, 19, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Four other shooting victims showed up at different hospitals around the city."

Gallegos gave no other details.

He said detectives are asking for any witnesses to submit possible video of the shooting to this link.

Anyone with information about the party and the shooting can also call 505-242-COPS (2677).