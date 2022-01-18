1 killed, 4 wounded in bar shootout with customer and security, Miami-Dade police say

A shootout outside a Miami-Dade County bar ended with the gunman dead and four others wounded, police said Tuesday.

Miami-Dade police said the problems started overnight when a man refused to pay for his drinks at the Chicagoan Bar, 10702 NW Seventh Ave.. Security guards took him outside. He left, but returned with a gun around midnight.

He shot at the security guard who was in front of the bar, police said. The security guard shot back, police said, and so did another guard who came outside to help.

The customer was killed in the shootout. One of the security guards and three women who were at the bar were wounded, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the security guard and two of the women to nearby hospitals in stable condition. The third woman was grazed by a bullet and left on her own, police said.

Police have not disclosed the names or ages of the people involved but said they are all adults.