1 killed, 5 hospitalized after night of shootings across Houston
So far, no shooters have been arrested after yet another night of violence in the city of Houston left five people in the hospital and one man dead.
Video Transcript
- With this breaking news, five separate shootings across the Houston area overnight.
- Yeah, five people are injured, and one person is dead. We've mapped them out for you right here. The violence started around 8:00 last night when a man was shot multiple times in a car outside an apartment complex on West Gulf Bank.
Then at 10:30, two men was shot during an attempted carjacking on Millville Road near Depriest in Acres Home. One victim is in critical condition, another in stable. The suspects took off without the vehicle.
About 10 minutes later, deputies responded to a shooting in Northwest Harris County. Investigators say a man was killed by a relative inside a bar on Antoine near Fallbrook, and they have surveillance video of what happened.
- There was some type of argument between two groups of people in the bar. The suspect produced a semi-automatic pistol and was beating one of the other customers with the gun when the gun discharged and struck his relative.
- The man died inside the bar, the suspect drove off. Detectives believe he may be heading to South Texas.