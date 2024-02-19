1 killed, 5 others hurt after in Waffle House shooting in Indiana
At least one person is killed, and five others are hurt following a shooting at an Indiana Waffle House early Monday morning.
>>57-year-old Dayton man killed in Riverside crash
Indianapolis Police officers were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. to the Waffle House in the 2600 block of South Lynhurst Drive on initial reports of a shooting, according to CBS4 in Indianapolis.
Police say the shooting happened after a fight broke out between two groups of people.
A woman died from her injuries at the hospital while one man is in serious condition, WTHR TV reports.
Three men and a woman are listed in stable condition.
The shooting remains under investigation.