1 killed, 5 others hurt in 2-vehicle head-on wreck in Albemarle: Police

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died and five others are injured after a head-on crash involving a van, according to the Albemarle Police Department.

Officers responded to the crash on US Highway 52 near Old Charlotte Road around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

A sedan was going north on US Highway 52 when it crossed the center line and hit a van with five passengers head-on, officials said.

The driver of the sedan, 58-year-old Darryl Chappell, was pronounced dead at the scene. All five people in the van were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

