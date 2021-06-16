1 killed and 5 wounded in Baltimore shooting

One person was killed and five others wounded in a shooting in Baltimore on Wednesday, police said. Police believe "two to three" people opened fire around 2:20 p.m. local time on the city's westside.

The wounded victims were transported to a local hospital and one was later pronounced dead, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a news conference. Police did not identify the victims.

At a news conference, Harrison said the gunmen fled the scene and urged residents to contact authorities with any information that could help police find those responsible for the "very brazen, very cowardly act." Harrison said others could have been easily hit and killed at the scene.

Mayor Brandon Scott asked residents to keep the victims and their families in their prayers and said the area in the city's westside is prone to violence. "We know this is an unfortunate thing that happens in this area of West Baltimore and we cannot and we will not accept that," Scott said.

"We also have to continue to impress upon everyone, especially the young people in our city and people who have influence over them to really lift up how we can be better," he said.

