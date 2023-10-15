1 killed, 6 hurt after driver hits pedestrians, vehicles in Long Beach
One person was killed and six other injured when a driver struck pedestrians in a crosswalk and multiple vehicles in Long Beach, authorities said.
The San Francisco Police Department is investigating an October 2 incident that left a woman stuck underneath a Cruise robotaxi after being hit by a human-driven vehicle. Video captured by Cruise and viewed by TechCrunch shows a robotaxi braking and then running over a pedestrian who is laying in the street after being struck by a human-driven car and launched in front of the autonomous vehicle. Cruise said the driver of the vehicle who initially hit the pedestrian fled the scene.
The Huskies delivered one of the best wins of the season in a Pac-12 thriller, but was it enough to vault them into the top spot?
Alimkhanuly dominated IBF champion Vincenzo Gualtieri from start to finish with hard jabs and accurate punches.
Saturday night was Walker's second game at UNC after he was ruled eligible by the NCAA.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson enter on the positive side of the cut line, while Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney are on the outside of the final four looking in.
Over 35,000 Amazon shoppers swear by its portability and power.
Lexus teases another angle of EV concept for the Japan Mobility Show. There will be multiple concepts on display, and a VR driving simulator.
If your car has an interior you aren't too fond of, then consider getting a car seat cover. They are easy to install, easy to clean and very comfortable.
At least 27 Americans have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched its assault over the weekend.
Volteras aims to be the connective tissue between electric vehicles and everything they might touch — from chargers and home batteries to energy retailers and mapping apps. While flying under the radar for three years, the London-based startup tells TechCrunch that it has raised about $2.9 million and hooked up with some big partners. "It's really difficult to get data from electric vehicles and the surrounding ecosystem," Volteras founder and CEO Peter Wilson said in a call with TechCrunch.
The United Auto Workers union isn't adding any factories to those that are now on strike, but its president says more walkouts could begin at any moment.
It takes off from your palm, follows you around, captures HDR video and folds down to pocket-size. What's not to love?
Nearly one year after Holmes went public with "GMA3" co-star, Amy Robach, he's settled his divorce from Fiebig.
Did they arrive early at the airport just to sit at the gate "just in case"? Did they pre-check that all the bags were under the weight limit? They might be an "airport dad."
The 2023-24 NBA season is near, so at the end of another eventful summer we take our annual trip too close to the sun, daring you to stand the swelter of these views.
What exactly is a debt consolidation loan? Is it right for you? And how do you get started?
We pick six lucky movies with "13" in the title from "Apollo 13" to "District B13."
The biggest acquisition in gaming history and one of the largest in the tech industry is finally complete. A year and a half after the deal was announced, Microsoft has bought Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion.
The Fabulous Fear Machine is a pulp horror RTS game that feels like Tales from the Crypt, but with propaganda as the target subject. It’s kitsch, it’s camp, and I adore it.