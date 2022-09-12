Arrest made in connection with 4-car crash on U.S. 31 that killed 1, injured 6

Update: This story was updated on Sept. 6, 2022 with more information on the deceased and on Sept. 12, 2022 with information about an arrest that was made.

One person died and six were injured in a four-vehicle crash the night of Sept. 3 at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue, police said.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a crash on U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue. When police arrived, they learned there were four vehicles involved.

Ismael Beltran-Torres, 28, was arrested early last week in connection with the fatal crash and face preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. An officer determined Beltran-Torres was driving the striking vehicle, a 2006 Dodge Ram pickup, according to the probable cause affidavit for his arrest.

Investigators responded and began looking into the crash. Police said it was determined that a black 2018 Jeep Compass was traveling north on U.S. 31, crossing Edgewood Avenue with a green traffic signal. Simultaneously, a white 2006 Dodge Ram, which police say was driven by Beltran-Torres, was going west on Edgewood, and did not stop for the red light at U.S. 31.

The pickup slammed into the Jeep's passenger side, spun it 90 degrees and pushed it toward the west side of the intersection. The pickup then crashed into another vehicle, a 2020 black Toyota Corolla, which had been traveling north on U.S. 31 in a lane west of the Jeep. The crash caused the Toyota to spin 180 degrees, where it struck a silver 2016 Hyundai Sonata, which was south on U.S. 31 at the time, according to police.

A passenger in the Jeep was pronounced dead on the scene. He was identified as Robert Fullerton, 52, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

The driver of the Jeep was transported to Eskenazi Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Beltran-Torres, who struck the Jeep originally, was in critical condition and believed to have been operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to police. The driver was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, where police conducted a DUI investigation and arrested him.

Two juveniles were also in the pickup at the time, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Riley Hospital as a precautionary measure, police said.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota Corolla were transported to I.U. Methodist Hospital with minor injuries and in serious condition, respectively, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

