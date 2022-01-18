1 killed, 8 hurt in Bronx home explosion, collapse

NextShark
A beloved Chinese garden in Vancouver’s Chinatown has become the target of large nuisance graffiti over the weekend, adding up to problems of people littering, urinating and defecating in its entrance. Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, known as the first Chinese or “scholar’s” garden built outside China, was likely defaced on Saturday night, according to Daily Hive. In December 2020, someone defaced its walls with messages that appear to be directed to the Chinese government, which the garden has no connection to, Global News reported.