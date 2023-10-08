1 Killed, 8 Wounded in Mass Shooting Near Pennsylvania College

Gunfire erupted at a party in a community center near Indiana University of Pennsylvania, leaving one dead and eight wounded—with at least two of the victims identified as students. “There were young people there and they shouldn’t have been on the sidewalk bleeding,” neighbor Ellen Ober, who heard at least 20 gunshots, told KDKA. “It’s too scary and too much.” The party was not sponsored by IUP but happened on homecoming weekend. The shooter or shooters remain at large.

