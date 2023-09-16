1 killed, another hospitalized in South Los Angeles shooting

A shooting left one person dead and another hospitalized in South Los Angeles on Friday night.

The shooting took place outside of a Bank of America near Broadway Street and Manchester Avenue around 7:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles police.

Arriving officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, a woman, was found with a gunshot wound on her leg. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a shooting in South Los Angeles on Sept. 15, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a shooting in South Los Angeles on Sept. 15, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a shooting in South Los Angeles on Sept. 15, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a shooting in South Los Angeles on Sept. 15, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a shooting in South Los Angeles on Sept. 15, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a shooting in South Los Angeles on Sept. 15, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a shooting in South Los Angeles on Sept. 15, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a shooting in South Los Angeles on Sept. 15, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

The suspects were described as two Black males wearing black hoodies and running northbound from the area, police said.

Images from the scene so show a large police presence as the area between the bank and an Arco gas station was cordoned off. A canopy can be seen being set up around the male victim’s body.

It’s unclear what led up to the deadly shooting as the incident remains under investigation.

The victims’ identities have not been released. Anyone with information can call LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.